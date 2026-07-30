Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 20,694 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355,394 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,694 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.46% of Clean Harbors worth $675,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $133,217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 148.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,782.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,718 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,657,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 352,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,699,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clean Harbors News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Significant earnings beat: Clean Harbors reported quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share, up from $2.36 a year earlier and above consensus estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Clean Harbors Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue also topped expectations: Quarterly revenue reached $1.74 billion, versus the $1.64 billion consensus estimate, representing 11.9% year-over-year growth. The simultaneous revenue and profit beats reinforce the company’s operating momentum. Clean Harbors Second-Quarter Earnings Report
- Positive Sentiment: Strength across operating segments: Management described the results as record second-quarter performance and said both Environmental Services and the company’s other operating segment contributed to momentum. This suggests broad-based demand rather than a gain concentrated in one business line. Clean Harbors Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage added: Bank of America began coverage of Clean Harbors, potentially increasing institutional attention, although the available report does not specify its rating or price target. Bank of America Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent investor commentary has also focused on the company’s board transition, but the supplied information does not identify a specific financial impact. Is Clean Harbors a Bargain Following Its Board Transition?
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.21.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CLH
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Clean Harbors stock opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $335.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average is $288.07.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.
Clean Harbors Profile
(Free Report
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Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
See Also
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