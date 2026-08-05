Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,384,707 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,857 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 2,384,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,233,442 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,037,512,000 after acquiring an additional 541,615 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,978,558 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $532,541,000 after acquiring an additional 359,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,828,960 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $375,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620,307 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $329,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,425,487 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $258,724,000 after purchasing an additional 717,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PBA opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.57. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $51.58.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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