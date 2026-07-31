Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 240,346 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 240,346 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 8.26% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $247,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DYN. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,183 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,541 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,030. This trade represents a 8.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 297,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $6,913,127.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,896.12. This trade represents a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,665,542 shares valued at $36,321,576. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a current ratio of 19.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dyne Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dyne Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dyne Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here