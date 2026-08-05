Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 27,367 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,367 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of FTAI Aviation worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10,250.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,411.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 105,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 98,349 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

Key Headlines Impacting FTAI Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting FTAI Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target for FTAI Aviation from $400 to $350 but maintained a Buy rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga article

BTIG Research lowered its price target for FTAI Aviation from $400 to $350 but maintained a rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares for approximately $498,000 at an average price of $201.27, increasing his direct ownership by 1.26% to 199,490 shares. The insider purchase may signal management confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Insider purchase article

President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares for approximately $498,000 at an average price of $201.27, increasing his direct ownership by 1.26% to 199,490 shares. The insider purchase may signal management confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating, while the broader analyst consensus is Moderate Buy , with ten Buy ratings and one Hold rating. The company also declared a $0.50-per-share dividend payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 12. Jefferies rating article

Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating, while the broader analyst consensus is , with ten Buy ratings and one Hold rating. The company also declared a $0.50-per-share dividend payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 12. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 88.96% of FTAI Aviation’s shares, with several major funds increasing their positions. This indicates strong institutional sponsorship but may also contribute to volatility if large holders adjust exposure.

Institutional investors own approximately 88.96% of FTAI Aviation’s shares, with several major funds increasing their positions. This indicates strong institutional sponsorship but may also contribute to volatility if large holders adjust exposure. Negative Sentiment: FTAI Aviation reported quarterly EPS of $1.13, below the $1.32 consensus estimate and down from $1.57 a year earlier. Although revenue rose 40.9% year over year to $953.09 million, the earnings shortfall remains a key near-term concern. FTAI Aviation earnings information

FTAI Aviation reported quarterly EPS of $1.13, below the $1.32 consensus estimate and down from $1.57 a year earlier. Although revenue rose 40.9% year over year to $953.09 million, the earnings shortfall remains a key near-term concern. Negative Sentiment: The BTIG target reduction from $400 to $350 represents a more cautious outlook despite the continued Buy rating. FTAI also trades below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while its elevated debt-to-equity ratio adds financial risk.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David Moreno acquired 2,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $201.27 per share, for a total transaction of $498,143.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 199,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,352.30. The trade was a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $221.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $134.49 and a one year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The firm had revenue of $953.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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