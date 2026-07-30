Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 334,622 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088,788 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 334,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Shopify worth $478,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $155.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.69.

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Shopify Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.58. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor focus remains on Shopify’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 5. Analysts and Zacks point to favorable earnings momentum and the possibility of a beat, while market participants are anticipating revenue growth in the “high twenties.” Strong guidance, gross merchandise volume, and merchant solutions results could support the stock. Shopify Earnings Expected to Grow

Investor focus remains on Shopify’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 5. Analysts and Zacks point to favorable earnings momentum and the possibility of a beat, while market participants are anticipating revenue growth in the “high twenties.” Strong guidance, gross merchandise volume, and merchant solutions results could support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Shopify is increasingly viewed as an artificial-intelligence commerce beneficiary. Its AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery, and checkout, while rising AI-driven traffic and orders could strengthen its competitive position versus Meta Platforms. Shopify vs. Meta Platforms

Shopify is increasingly viewed as an artificial-intelligence commerce beneficiary. Its AI tools cover merchant operations, product discovery, and checkout, while rising AI-driven traffic and orders could strengthen its competitive position versus Meta Platforms. Positive Sentiment: A broader rotation into enterprise software, helped by lower Treasury yields and renewed confidence that AI spending extends beyond hyperscalers and chipmakers, has provided a favorable backdrop for Shopify and similar technology stocks. Zscaler, Shopify, and PTC Shares

A broader rotation into enterprise software, helped by lower Treasury yields and renewed confidence that AI spending extends beyond hyperscalers and chipmakers, has provided a favorable backdrop for Shopify and similar technology stocks. Neutral Sentiment: New ecosystem developments, including Shopify’s “Built for Shopify” app designation and the DoorDash native sales-channel integration, reinforce platform adoption and merchant reach but offer limited near-term financial data. Shopify and DoorDash Integration

New ecosystem developments, including Shopify’s “Built for Shopify” app designation and the DoorDash native sales-channel integration, reinforce platform adoption and merchant reach but offer limited near-term financial data. Negative Sentiment: Criticism of CEO Tobi Lütke over apparent support for giving wealthy shareholders greater voting power introduces a governance overhang, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Shopify CEO Voting-Power Criticism

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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