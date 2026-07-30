Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 354,050 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254,186 shares of the company's stock after selling 354,050 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.08% of Corteva worth $607,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE CTVA opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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