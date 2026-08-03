Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 355,173 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,014 shares of the company's stock after selling 355,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $132.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's payout ratio is 25.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here