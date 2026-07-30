Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 362,888 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,483 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 362,888 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.83% of Cadence Design Systems worth $638,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.58 billion , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Cadence Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $2.05 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 24.2% year over year and broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.05 to $8.15 , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record $8.1 billion backlog provides visibility into future results. Cadence signals 19 percent 2026 revenue growth

Management raised its 2026 outlook, including full-year adjusted EPS guidance of , and indicated roughly 19% revenue growth. A record provides visibility into future results. Positive Sentiment: Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Cadence rises after Q2 beat

Demand for Cadence’s electronic-design automation tools is broadening as customers develop AI and “agentic AI” systems, increasing usage of core design software and supporting growth across the company’s portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Analyst price-target changes

Several analysts raised their price targets to $420, including Bank of America, Rosenblatt Securities and Robert W. Baird, while maintaining positive ratings. Needham reaffirmed its buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Piper Sandler rating update

Piper Sandler raised its target to $349 but retained a neutral rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside than other analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, CDNS trades at a high valuation—about 66 times earnings and a PEG ratio near 4—leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or a “sell-the-news” reaction after its results and rally. Its shares are also below the 50-day moving average, indicating continued near-term technical pressure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.69.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.3%

CDNS opened at $333.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $373.55 and its 200 day moving average is $329.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 23.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,304,250. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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