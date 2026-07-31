Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 39,280 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067,125 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 39,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.57% of Cooper Companies worth $219,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,793,747 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $720,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $424,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $494,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,568 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $283,327,000 after buying an additional 747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $329,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

See Also

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