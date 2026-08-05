Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 52,020 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,155 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 52,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Workiva worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 413 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Workiva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Workiva reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share, above the $0.64 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $255.29 million versus expectations of $251.16 million. Earnings rose sharply from $0.19 per share a year earlier, and revenue increased 18.6% year over year. Workiva Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Workiva reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share, above the $0.64 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $255.29 million versus expectations of $251.16 million. Earnings rose sharply from $0.19 per share a year earlier, and revenue increased 18.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued a significant EPS outlook increase. Third-quarter earnings guidance of $0.79-$0.82 per share is well above the $0.57 analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.38-$3.39 also substantially exceeds the prior consensus estimate of $2.51, signaling stronger anticipated profitability. Workiva Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third-quarter earnings guidance of $0.79-$0.82 per share is well above the $0.57 analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.38-$3.39 also substantially exceeds the prior consensus estimate of $2.51, signaling stronger anticipated profitability. Positive Sentiment: Subscription growth remained strong. Workiva said subscription and total revenue both grew approximately 19% in the quarter, supporting the company’s positioning as a recurring-revenue software provider. Workiva Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Workiva said subscription and total revenue both grew approximately 19% in the quarter, supporting the company’s positioning as a recurring-revenue software provider. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Workiva forecast third-quarter revenue of $260 million-$262 million, compared with the $261.8 million consensus estimate, while full-year revenue guidance was approximately $1 billion. The earnings outlook was the main upside surprise rather than sales growth.

Workiva forecast third-quarter revenue of $260 million-$262 million, compared with the $261.8 million consensus estimate, while full-year revenue guidance was approximately $1 billion. The earnings outlook was the main upside surprise rather than sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability risks remain. Workiva trades at a very high reported P/E ratio, while its net margin was only 1.53% and return on equity remained negative. These factors could limit enthusiasm despite the earnings beat and stronger guidance.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva

Workiva Stock Down 0.1%

WK opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 0.46. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Workiva's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.380-3.390 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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