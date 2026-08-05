Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 53,900 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.26% of Envista worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Envista by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,463 shares of the company's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

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Envista Stock Up 2.1%

Envista stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.62.

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Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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