Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,592,063 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425,246 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,592,063 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.50% of SS&C Technologies worth $569,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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