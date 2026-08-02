Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 60,148 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 60,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $55,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BMY opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 69.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 55.51%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and raised guidance: Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus expectations of $11.74 billion. Revenue rose 5.7% year over year. Management raised 2026 EPS guidance to $6.75-$7.00 and revenue guidance to $49-$50 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis, newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus expectations of $11.74 billion. Revenue rose 5.7% year over year. Management raised 2026 EPS guidance to $6.75-$7.00 and revenue guidance to $49-$50 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth products are gaining momentum: Eliquis sales, along with newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig and Breyanzi, drove results. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue, helping offset pressure from older products. Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Eliquis sales, along with newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig and Breyanzi, drove results. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue, helping offset pressure from older products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised targets: JPMorgan lifted its target from $67 to $73 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist raised its target from $65 to $70 and reaffirmed “buy.” These revisions suggest analysts see additional upside following the earnings beat.

JPMorgan lifted its target from $67 to $73 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist raised its target from $65 to $70 and reaffirmed “buy.” These revisions suggest analysts see additional upside following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is back in focus: Analysts note that BMY’s strong performance and recent rally have reduced the margin of safety, despite relatively attractive valuation and dividend support. RBC raised its target to $64 but retained a “sector perform” rating, implying the shares may remain range-bound. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Catalyst Delays May Keep Stock Range-Bound, RBC Says

Analysts note that BMY’s strong performance and recent rally have reduced the margin of safety, despite relatively attractive valuation and dividend support. RBC raised its target to $64 but retained a “sector perform” rating, implying the shares may remain range-bound. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline timing and legacy declines remain risks: Delayed readouts or launches for Milvexian and Cobenfy, along with declines in older medicines such as Opdivo, could temper the growth outlook and postpone upcoming catalysts.

Delayed readouts or launches for Milvexian and Cobenfy, along with declines in older medicines such as Opdivo, could temper the growth outlook and postpone upcoming catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Bearish options activity: Traders purchased 44,620 put options, about 77% above typical daily volume, signaling increased hedging or speculation on downside risk.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.24.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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