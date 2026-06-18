Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 68,578 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 68,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,180,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,711,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,598.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,353,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $446,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $462 from $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Leerink Raises UnitedHealth PT

Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated an rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. UnitedHealth Stock Gets a Target Price Increase

Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Hedge Funds Bought UnitedHealth

Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. SGA Sold UnitedHealth Stake

One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst note, UNH also traded lower than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that investors are still cautious about the pace and durability of the turnaround. UnitedHealth Fell More Than Broader Market

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $399.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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