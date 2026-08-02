Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 82,739 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.93% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $72,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAMS. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 2.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.08.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,185,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $738,870.02. This trade represents a 81.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,550. 12.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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