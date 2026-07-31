Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 932,406 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774,841 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 932,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 7.33% of Lantheus worth $362,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,950,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427,479 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $361,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,252 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,562,576 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $103,990,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,197,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.0%

LNTH opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of -0.06. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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