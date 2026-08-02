Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $46.79 Million Position in Alumis Inc. $ALMS

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,124,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,790,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.67% of Alumis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alumis by 320.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alumis by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alumis during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alumis by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alumis by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

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Alumis Stock Performance

Alumis stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.73. Alumis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative net margin of 2,825.70% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alumis news, insider Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,108. The trade was a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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