Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401,614 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 352,430 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Janus International Group worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Janus International Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,581 shares of the company's stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,809 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the company's stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company's stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.80.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.82%.The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. Wall Street Zen cut Janus International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.33.

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About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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