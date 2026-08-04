JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,024 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,376,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,460 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,147,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 918,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 570,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 263.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 388,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 20,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,350.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,600.32. The trade was a 62.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised JBG SMITH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.4%

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. JBG SMITH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.43%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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