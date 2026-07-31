JD.com, Inc. $JD Position Reduced by Flax Pond Capital LLC

Flax Pond Capital LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,392 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 41,550 shares during the quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC's holdings in JD.com were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JD.com by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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