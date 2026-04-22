JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,104 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 373,236 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 0.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO's holdings in JD.com were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts: Sign Up

JD.com Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ JD opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.35 billion for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. JD.com's payout ratio is 55.68%.

JD.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades boost sentiment — Zacks moved JD to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), highlighting improving earnings prospects that could support upside. Zacks: JD.com Upgraded to Buy

Analyst upgrades boost sentiment — Zacks moved JD to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), highlighting improving earnings prospects that could support upside. Positive Sentiment: Another upgrade from Arete Research adds to analyst support, reinforcing the bullish narrative. Arete Research Upgrade

Another upgrade from Arete Research adds to analyst support, reinforcing the bullish narrative. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street consensus still implies meaningful upside — the consensus price target suggests roughly a 25.3% potential rally if estimates hold, which can attract buyers on dips. Yahoo/Zacks: Potential 25.3% Upside

Wall Street consensus still implies meaningful upside — the consensus price target suggests roughly a 25.3% potential rally if estimates hold, which can attract buyers on dips. Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwinds: a new quick‑commerce market report highlights JD as one of the dominant players as China’s sub‑60‑minute delivery market expands — structural growth that supports medium‑term revenue opportunities. Quick Commerce Market Report

Industry tailwinds: a new quick‑commerce market report highlights JD as one of the dominant players as China’s sub‑60‑minute delivery market expands — structural growth that supports medium‑term revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / investor‑type coverage — pieces examining whether value investors should buy JD and sector comparisons provide balanced views but no immediate catalyst. Zacks: Value Investors

Valuation / investor‑type coverage — pieces examining whether value investors should buy JD and sector comparisons provide balanced views but no immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector performance context: comparison articles note JD’s year‑to‑date moves versus peers — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Sector Comparison

Sector performance context: comparison articles note JD’s year‑to‑date moves versus peers — useful context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term selling pressure noted — Zacks’ roundup explaining why JD fell more than the broader market points to short‑term profit‑taking and market/sector weakness as drivers of today’s larger decline despite the positive analyst commentary. Zacks: Why JD Fell More Than Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JD.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD.com wasn't on the list.

While JD.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here