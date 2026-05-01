Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. $V

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096,058 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 406,781 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Visa worth $2,488,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Visa Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Visa Adds Polygon, Base Support

Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Positive Sentiment: Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Visa Launches Agentic Ready

Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release)

Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Mastercard Earnings

Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Oobit Agent Cards

Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term AI/stablecoin risk — Management frames AI and stablecoins as opportunity, but investors worry agentic commerce or on‑chain rails could erode Visa’s fee economics if adoption bypasses traditional networks; this remains an execution and structural risk. MarketBeat Analysis

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.41. The stock has a market cap of $600.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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