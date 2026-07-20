Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 123,146 Shares of Renasant Corp $RNST

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant Corp (NYSE:RNST - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,604 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 123,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.49% of Renasant worth $50,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 948,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,394,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its position in Renasant by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 215,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 62,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 4,534.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,173 shares of the company's stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 404,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 178.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,160 shares of the company's stock worth $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 808,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Insider Activity at Renasant

In other Renasant news, Director Connie L. Engel sold 1,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $51,411.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $631,864.10. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman C Mitchell Waycaster sold 12,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $501,808.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 183,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,782.50. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $618,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNST opened at $43.63 on Monday. Renasant Corp has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $278.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.71 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Renasant's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Renasant's payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services.

Further Reading

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