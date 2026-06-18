Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,271,013 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $579,699,000. F5 comprises approximately 6.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.02% of F5 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in F5 by 15,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $298,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $205,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of F5 by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $244,781,000 after acquiring an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 599,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $382.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $384.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $411.52.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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