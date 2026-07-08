Jericho Financial LLP Sells 14,755 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Jericho Financial LLP reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,013 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Jericho Financial LLP's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jericho Financial LLP's holdings in Intel were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. HSBC Just Issued Wall Street’s Boldest Call on Intel Stock

HSBC issued a Street-high $200 price target on Intel, arguing that AI server CPUs and the foundry business could drive materially stronger earnings than current forecasts suggest. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Intel vs. AMD: Goldman Sachs Analyst Thinks the Answer Is Clear

Another bullish note highlighted Intel’s turnaround story, citing improving AI-related demand and foundry momentum as reasons the stock could keep rising. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Intel Corporation stock page

Recent commentary said Intel’s 18A manufacturing node is progressing, with yield issues easing and production scaling, which could support future foundry wins and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intel is approaching its July 23 earnings report, and the market is likely positioning ahead of that event as investors look for proof that recent pricing actions and foundry execution are translating into revenue and margin improvement.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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