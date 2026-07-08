JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in JFrog were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in JFrog by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,848,159.25. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 706,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,321,504.55. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 65,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $5,941,889.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,592,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $413,439,097.11. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 916,699 shares of company stock worth $72,787,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.48.

View Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -181.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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