John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,802 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.68% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 204,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company's stock.

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John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son's payout ratio is 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Freedom Capital raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

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