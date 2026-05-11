Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,735 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $50,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $139.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $90.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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