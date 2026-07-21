Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 749,580 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 749,580 shares during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors comprises approximately 1.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $44,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,159 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,125 shares of the company's stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 126,885 shares of the company's stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the company's stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $484.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Johnson Outdoors's dividend payout ratio is currently -86.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOUT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson Outdoors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

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