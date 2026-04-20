Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,875 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $135,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $234.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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