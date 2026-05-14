Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,224 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $87,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $367,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $230.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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