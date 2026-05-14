Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,825 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after purchasing an additional 532,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $230.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $554.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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