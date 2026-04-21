Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $237.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

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Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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