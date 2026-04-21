Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,282 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,092,444 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,531,691,000 after purchasing an additional 195,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $921,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,677,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $836,468,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Melius Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $476.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $359.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $584.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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