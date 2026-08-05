Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 728,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,950,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,285.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,643,000 after buying an additional 342,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $367.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $259.83 and a 12 month high of $369.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $417.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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