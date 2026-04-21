Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 743.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $362.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.9%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $353.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $201.96 and a one year high of $363.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Jones Lang LaSalle's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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