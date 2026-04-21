Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. $MLP

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 69,777 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned 0.34% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 992,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE MLP opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.69. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 54.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc NYSE: MLP is a real estate development and natural resource management enterprise headquartered in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential properties, primarily serving the local Maui market. Through its property management and leasing activities, MLP supports a range of tenants and projects designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, small businesses and visitors to the island.

Originally best known for its pineapple cultivation operations dating back to the early 20th century, MLP transitioned from its agricultural roots following the divestiture of its pineapple farming business in 2009.

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