Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,101 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 51.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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