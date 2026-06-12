JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is First Financial Bankshares Inc's 3rd Largest Position

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.8% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $237,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $313.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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