JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Walter Public Investments Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $335.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $343.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $315.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $898.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here