JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. HSBC increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:JPM opened at $326.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $343.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $312.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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