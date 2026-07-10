JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after buying an additional 939,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after buying an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,161,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $335.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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