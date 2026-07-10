JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of Abel Hall LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abel Hall LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $335.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $343.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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