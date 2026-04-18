JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after buying an additional 322,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after buying an additional 168,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,147,894,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average of $306.76. The company has a market cap of $833.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $226.34 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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