JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 79,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 236,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 154,398 shares during the period. Welch Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Financial Planning LLC now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $326.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $875.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $312.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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