JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Lifted by Ascentis Independent Advisors

Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 424,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $125,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $335.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $315.32 and its 200-day moving average is $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $898.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $345.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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