J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWN Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,954,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $452.40 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $374.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.50. The company has a market capitalization of $737.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products.

AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain.

TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain. Negative Sentiment: AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks.

AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation.

AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentators and analysts warned that AMD’s sharp multi-month rally may be leaving the stock vulnerable to a valuation reset.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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