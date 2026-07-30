JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 7,980 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,990,422,000 after buying an additional 1,326,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,954,307,000 after buying an additional 846,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,800,944,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: New trade-finance platform: Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Citi Is Now Live With a Trade Digitization Solution Integrating Supply Chain Solutions

Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder returns: Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. This High-Yield Bank Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 11.7%

Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Improved earnings outlook: Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Fed holds rates, but dissent is hawkish: The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Fed Holds Rates, but 3 Hawkish Rebels Demand Hike as Inflation Fight Erupts

The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Negative Sentiment: Reputational overhang: A former Citigroup managing director was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes. The case concerns a former employee rather than current operations, but renewed coverage may create negative reputational sentiment for the company. Ex-Citigroup Managing Director Gets 30 Years for Sex Crimes

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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