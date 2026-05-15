Juno Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.4%

NVDA opened at $235.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $191.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here