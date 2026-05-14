Juno Financial Group LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,148 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Juno Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN opened at $270.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average of $230.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. China Renaissance upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here